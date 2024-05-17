Customer who says they fell ill after eating at Hereford House files lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A customer who dined at Hereford House in Leawood is suing the restaurant, claiming they fell ill after eating food that was allegedly contaminated by an employee.

According to the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Johnson County District Court, the customer says he ate lunch at Hereford House on April 3 and afterward began to feel ill with symptoms of body aches, fever and vomiting overnight into the next day.

Jace Christian Hanson, 21, is charged with adulterating or contaminating food, raw agricultural commodity or beverage in connection to the incident.

Hanson was a part-time employee who worked for Hereford House for less than a month.

Court documents outlined that Hanson contaminated food with bodily fluids and rubbed his genitals against food before it was later placed aside to be served to guests. Hanson reported over 20 incidents of food contamination.

Hereford House previously stated that it is "disturbed and angered" at the situation.

The plaintiff of the lawsuit claims Hereford House was negligent and failed to show appropriate care when hiring Hanson, performing appropriate background checks and monitoring the food preparation process.

The customer also claims he suffered injury, suffering, distress and more due to the breach of implied warranties, meaning the food he purchased was not at the quality it was presented to be.

Finally, the lawsuit states claims Hereford House is liable for selling products in a defective or dangerous condition.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to Hereford House for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Hanson remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

—