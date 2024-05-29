Customers try to support Hereford House as police receive 380 tips of food contamination

LEAWOOD, Kan. — For the past few weeks, Hereford House in Leawood has been at the center of a disturbing case of food contamination.

A former employee who worked for the restaurant admitted to contaminating food more than 20 times with parts of his body.

Jace Christian Hanson is charged with a level nine felony for adulterating or contaminating food, raw agricultural commodity or beverage.

"There are sick people out in the world," said Patty Baker, a customer at Hereford House in Leawood.

The situation opened up a flood of tips and complaints that as of recently, are just now calming down for the Leawood Police Department.

There have been 380 phone calls and emails submitted to police specifically about the situation.

Since the incident was made public last month, there have also been three civil lawsuits filed by people who ate at the restaurant.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs could not be reached for comment by the publication of this story.

"Peculiar is a good word for it," said Cody Morse, a community outreach and education officer for the Leawood Police Department. "It is not something we've really had to deal with here in the past."

It got to a point where the department had to have officers outside of their investigations department help answer all of the complaints and eventually set up an online form.

"When there's a case like this getting hundreds and hundreds of phone calls and emails and requests for contact back, it takes a lot of manpower resources and a lot of hours," Morse said.

Meanwhile for the half hour KSHB 41 spent at the restaurant Tuesday afternoon, there were more employees that walked through their doors than customers.

Patty Baker and her friends were the exception.

"We're just coming today to try to support them," Baker said.

Baker wants people who've supported this restaurant in the past to realize the business needs it now more than ever.

"I'm not worried about going in and eating there, because they have said they cleaned it up," Baker said. "I think they said they threw out all their food and started over and did an intense clean. It's probably the safest restaurant in the city right now."

Just like she's been doing for years, Baker said she'll continue supporting Hereford House as long as their doors are open.

"I just feel like anyone trying to ruin them over this thing is just crazy," she said.

Hereford House released a statement earlier this month sharing the food tampering occurred over a 12-day span when the employee was working.

They confirmed all of the food was destroyed in the kitchen and all areas were thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

Leawood police confirmed they contacted the health department and there is no risk to the public.

