Man charged in Hereford House food contamination case wants bond reduced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 21-year-old man charged with felony food contamination earlier this year at the Leawood Hereford House is asking the judge to reduce his bond.

Jace Hanson faces one charge in connection to several instances of contaminating food with bodily fluids and skin contact.

Last week, attorneys representing Hanson filed a motion to reduce his bond. Hanson remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

In the motion to reduce bond, Hanson’s attorney petitioned the judge to either allow Hanson to be released on his own recognizance or have the bond “substantially reduced.”

His attorney said Hanson would agree to house arrest as a term of his release, saying he would move in with his mom in a small town outside of Casper, Wyoming, and would enroll in mental health treatment and follow recommendations of a therapist/psychiatrist.

The attorney said Hanson and/or legal counsel would appear at all court appearances. The next court hearing scheduled in the case is set for June 6.

In addition to the criminal charge, Hanson is named as a defendant in three civil lawsuits filed this month in Johnson County District Court.

