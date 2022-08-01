Here's what you need to know for the Missouri and Kansas primaries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Missouri and Kansas primaries set for Aug. 2, here is what Kansas City area voters need to know before you head to the polling stations tomorrow.

Q: What time do polls opens?

A: Polls in Kansas open at 7 a.m in all counties while in Missouri, voting opens an hour earlier at 6 a.m. All polling locations in both Kansas and Missouri will close at 7 p.m.

Q: What do you need to bring tomorrow?

A: For both Missouri and Kansas, you need to bring either your driver license's, US passport, or your student i.d. to be able to vote.

For Missouri voters, you can bring a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document as long as it has your name and address on it.

Q: What will be on the ballot tomorrow?

A: For a full list of what will be on the ballots in Kansas and Missouri, you can go on your states election website to find out what will be on each state's ballot.

For Missouri, you can go here. For Kansas voters, you can go here.

Among the biggest races in will be the Democratic and Republican primaries in Missouri, while in Kansas, Amendment 2, which would give lawmakers in Kansas to amend the state constitution to explicitly disavow the right to access abortion is one of the major things that will be on the Kansas ballot on Tuesday.

Q: Can you vote early or can do mail-in votes?

A: In Kansas, counties began in-person advancing voting on July 13 for the primary election, but they do not conduct mail-in voting in elections besides for question-submitted elections only.

In Missouri, voters were allowed to submit for absentee ballots six weeks before the primary election.

In Missouri you can do mail-in voting but the ballots must have been received by 5 p.m. on the Wednesday prior to the primary election.

Q: Where can you go to keep with the latest updates to both state races?

