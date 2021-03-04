HGTV host Tamara Day renovates part of Kansas City Ronald McDonald House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Families staying at one of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, Missouri’s Longfellow House will soon enjoy a totally renovated living room thanks to Tamara Day.

As the host of Bargain Mansions on HGTV, Day renovates homes around Kansas City. She also runs a design firm based in Prairie Village, Kansas, called Growing Days Home.

The firm came up with the concept for the new living room which currently features plain white walls and hard wood furniture.

“It’s going to be colorful, lively, but also cozy and intimate,” Day explained before grabbing a sledgehammer and beginning the demolition Thursday.

Tami Greenberg, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, said watching Day demolish the wall affected her on a personal level.

“That’s how it must feel to be a family at Ronald McDonald House,” Greenberg said. “Someone has taken a sledgehammer to your life. You think your life is normal and progressing and your kids are healthy and then someone says your child has cancer. Our families feel like that wall.”

In about one month, the wall will transform into an open, comfortable gathering space.

“This is a home where people are supposed to feel comfortable, relaxed and have that moment of peace,” Day said.

The charity reached out to Day’s team for help on a fundraiser about a year ago. Greenberg said Day offered to renovate the living room and discussions are already happening about the partnership leading to more renovations.

Day and donors like Ethan Allen and MW Builders are covering the costs of the project.

“For this project to happen and make this space the warm and welcoming and loving environment needed when their children are seriously ill, you can’t put a price tag or words around that,” Greenberg said. “We just have all the love.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides free housing to families while their children are in the hospital. It has three homes on Cherry Street near Children’s Mercy Hospital.