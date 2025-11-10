Hickman Mills School District cut paid crossing guards 6 years ago, records show

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

The Hickman Mills School District has not provided contracted crossing guard services since 2019, according to records KSHB 41 obtained via public records request.

Reporter Megan Abundis requested information about the district's crossing guard services on Oct. 14 and just received the documents, which revealed the district stopped paying for professional crossing guards six years ago.

Over the past month, KSHB 41 has shared many stories revolving around the heartbreaking death of 9-year-old Hazen Workman-Duffy, who was hit and killed in a crosswalk on her way to Ingels Elementary.

We've listened to the voices of her parents , who remembered her as someone who "was a force to be reckoned with."

And we've heard from witnesses , neighbors and volunteers helping kids cross . Many expressed the need for something to be done at the intersection.

Since Hazen's death, the city has made some safety changes in all city school zones , with Mayor Quinton Lucas encouraging the public to "pay attention to children around us."

Bottom line: everyone wants to make sure this never happens again.

However, the district hasn't had contracted crossing guard services since 2019.

"There hasn't been a crossing guard there for quite some time," said Tanisha Hamilton, who lives in the area.

School district emails and records Abundis obtained show that starting in 2012, Hickman Mills paid a local security company for crossing guard help. In 2019, that all stopped.

The emails detailed how the company's prices increased over the years. The final school year payment was $36,480.85, representing a nearly 30% increase. The services were never renewed.

"This is one thing they should have spent the money on," said Lee, a Hickman Mills community member.

When Abundis asked the district why it discontinued crossing guard services, a spokesperson explained the decision "was made by previous administrations."

"There should have been a crossing guard there, I don't care what the district says," Lee said.

While Abundis has seen teachers help students cross the street in some areas, neighbors say the help is inconsistent.

"They have been neglecting placing teachers out front to get the help the kids get across the street," Lee said.

The district said staff are assigned duties to help students arrive and leave, but it varies by school.

The city made a no right turn on red rule during school zone hours, which the district is grateful for. However, the driver who hit Hazen was turning left.

KSHB 41 continues to receive emails from community members asking about crossing guards, including one from Lawrence Pearison, who lives in the area and believes the right turn on red policy isn't enough.

"To me, that's not really going to stop anything," Pearison said. "The main thing is to have someone present, and that will make people stop cause it's like a witness, someone there to see what's going on."

When Abundis asked the district if leaders plan to resume paid crossing guard services, a spokesperson confirmed the addition is not under consideration.

Community members disagree with the approach.

"What's more important, what's the priority? The priority is the kids," Pearison said. "That hit home, that really hurt me."

Abundis also asked the district if anyone has reached out to the city for help in adding crossing lights or speed bumps. The district said it has not.

"The Hickman-Mills C-1 School District is not currently considering contracting crossing guards as a part of our comprehensive strategy to support the safe arrival and departure of our students. We greatly appreciate the City of Kansas City for taking steps to pass an ordinance changing the right-on-red rule in school zones to improve safety. In addition, we also greatly appreciate all of the support we have received in this area from various members of district school communities." Superintendent Dennis L. Carpenter, Ed.D.

In a detailed statement, Hickman Mills spokesperson Lynn Goehring provided additional context about the district's position on student safety and the crossing guard program.

"Our current administrative leadership is fully committed to the safety and well-being of every student, which remains our highest priority," Goehring said. "The specific historical decisions regarding the discontinuation of the crossing guard program — including the exact timeline, the initial rationale for the resource allocation shift, and the associated community notification procedures — were made by previous administrations. Unfortunately, we just don't have the specific answers you are seeking."

The district noted recent city-level safety improvements that could benefit students.

"While we have not contacted the city of Kansas City regarding specific lights or speed bumps, Mayor Quinton Lucas has sponsored an ordinance to change the right-on-red rule in school zones, and it was approved yesterday," Goehring said. "We appreciate the city taking steps to improve safety in our school zones. Any measure that helps protect students as they travel to and from school is something we support."

Overall, Goehring said the district is most focused on ensuring student safety in areas "within our control."

"We continue to regularly review all current safety protocols to ensure we maintain a secure environment for all students and staff," Goehring said.

