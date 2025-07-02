Higginsville fireworks show increases fundraising goal by 25% to maintain tradition

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Higginsville's beloved fireworks display has faced rising costs year after year, prompting organizers to increase their fundraising goal by 25% to maintain the show's traditional 23-minute length.

The Higginsville Chamber of Commerce confirmed they've had to boost fundraising efforts to keep the popular display intact as fireworks costs continue to slowly climb.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Teri Ray, Higginsville Chamber of Commerce

"We have people coming from western side of the state, eastern side of the state, southern, northern — we have them coming at least 100 miles or more to come to our show. It's quite beloved and renowned," said Teri Ray with the Higginsville Chamber of Commerce.

Unlike many cities that hire professional companies, Higginsville's show operates on a unique community-based model. The Chamber raises funds for the firework show, the city purchases the fireworks, and the local Lions Club volunteers handle the production and detonation.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Andy Starner, Higginsville Lions Club and Licensed Pyrotechnic.

"The city doesn't have to hire a private company to come in and do the show all our time is donated from the Lions Club. We don't charge anything. So the cost it saves for the city is tremendous," said Andy Starner, Higginsville Lions Club member and licensed pyrotechnic.

KSHB reached out to several other entities with scheduled shows including Blue Springs, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, and the World War One Museum. Most reported no cost increases this year, with any additional spending attributed to expanding their shows rather than inflation or tariffs.

Higginsville begins budgeting and purchasing fireworks in January each year, meaning potential impacts from recent tariffs won't be felt until 2026. Ray said they're already monitoring those potential cost factors.

The Higginsville fireworks show is scheduled for Thursday, July 3, beginning at 6 p.m with live music and concessions.

