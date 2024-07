KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're living in Lawrence, Kansas, and are tasting or smelling an earthy odor in your water, the city says not to worry.

The city said its water treatment plants are experiencing higher levels of geosmin due to heavy rains and hot temperatures.

This could cause customers to taste the earthy taste or odor.

Still, the city says the water is safe to drink and use and it's working to address the issue as soon as possible.

