High-speed internet service expanding to rural Missouri communities

CENTERVIEW, Mo. — More customers are able to access high-speed internet in areas around Warrensburg, Missouri, thanks to an expansion by Spectrum.

The company is in the midst of a $5 billion expansion plan, partially funded from a grant from the Federal Communication Commission in 2020.

Within the past year, the project has provided internet access of up to 1 gigabit per second to more than 3,000 rural households and businesses in Cass, Clay, Johnson and Platte counties in Missouri. The average speed of internet service nationwide is about 100 megabits per second.

Hunter’s Quilt Mart in Centerpoint, Missouri, recently subscribed to Spectrum’s new internet service. The owner said the faster speeds have eliminated many headaches she experienced in the past. The quilt store uses an internet-based program for most of its operations like completing sales, tracking inventory and completing work orders.

“I don’t think we’ve had any issues since we switched. All of our computers are able to be connected to the same internet service and they all work all the time,” said Haley Cramer, who works at the store with her sister, mother and aunt.

Next, Hunter's hopes to expand its online sales.

The Biden Administration announced historic funding for broadband expansion last month. Missouri will receive $1.7 billion and Kansas will receive about $450 million. The states could use money to help providers like Spectrum expand their network to offer more service in rural areas.