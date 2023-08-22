High temps, humidity stick around Kansas City; Here's where you can seek relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City region is squarely in the middle of a heat wave that's drawn little historical comparison.

With morning temperatures not providing much relief to the high temperatures and high humidity of the afternoon, here's a list of resources residents can use to keep themselves, family and friends out of harm's way.

Cooling centers are available for those without access to air conditioning.

KCMO's community centers are open for the public during regular business hours.

The Johnson County Library system's 14 locations also offer a cool place to beat the heat.

The state of Missouri also has a cooling center map online, showing the locations of cooling centers in the Kansas City area on both sides of the state line.