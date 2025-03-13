High Wind Watch and Fire Weather Watch issued for Friday morning in the KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Friday morning through Friday evening.

It is for portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central and west central Missouri, which includes the Kansas City metro.

According to the alert, damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are also possible.

Travel could also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Fire Weather Watch for Friday morning through Friday evening for wind and low relative humidity for east central Kansas, west central Missouri and portions of central Missouri.

Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Miami, Linn, and Atchison counties in Kansas are included in the Fire Weather Watch.

Jackson, Clay, Platte, Ray, Lafayette, Cass, Johnson, Pettis, Bates and Henry counties in Missouri are included in the Fire Weather Watch.

The alert says that any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

There are expected to be 25-35 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph.

Humidity could be as low as 15 to 25 percent.