Highpoint announced as name of new Leawood mixed-use development, Lockton's future global headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new mixed-use development in Leawood that includes Lockton's future global headquarters has been unveiled as Highpoint.

Developer VanTrust Real Estate said the name was inspired by the project's location at one of the region's highest elevations.

The 34-acre, $766 million mixed-use development at State Line Road and College Boulevard will offer office, residential, hospitality, dining, retail, childcare and green spaces.

Specifically, a 145-room hotel with an event center, two luxury apartment buildings and a 14,000-square-foot childcare center are planned to be developed.

At the center of the development will be Lockton's 176-foot tower, making it the tallest building in Leawood.

Construction began in May on Lockton's 12-story, 455,000-square-foot HQ. Highpoint is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2030.

"Highpoint reflects the environment we envision when we chose this site," Julie Gibson, Lockton's chief marketing officer, said in a news release. "It supports our people, our growth and the way we'll work in the future. We're excited to be a part of a development that brings businesses, residents and amenities together in a connected setting."

Lockton announced in December 2025 that it would leave the Country Club Plaza for Leawood.

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