‘More than a new address’: Lockton reveals designs for headquarters project in Leawood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lockton unveiled new design renderings for its global headquarters coming to Leawood, Kansas.

The insurance brokerage announced plans in December 2025 to relocate from the Country Club Plaza to the Hallbrook North Development, located near Interstate 435, north of College Boulevard and west of State Line Road.

Lockton said in a press release its project is a reflection of a long-term investment in its people and the future of the company.

“This headquarters is more than a new address. It’s a future-focused destination designed to elevate how we serve clients and how we support our people,” Chairman and CEO Ron Lockton said in a press release. “The design supports our growth, strengthens our culture, and gives us the environment to innovate and attract top talent for years to come.”

The company’s roughly 450,000-square-foot, 12-story tower will be a centerpiece of the mixed-use development neighboring Leawood City Park.

An additional office space, of about 225,000 square feet, is planned for a second phase of the project.

The design plans also include an outdoor gathering area and a retreat building.

Courtesy of Lockton

Courtesy of Lockton

There are plans for direct links to the city park and surrounding trails to “further connect the headquarters to the community,” per a press release.

Construction is set to break ground this summer, with plans to relocate in 2030.

Learn more about the design and project on Lockton's website.

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