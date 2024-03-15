Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating after KCPD officer shoots allegedly armed man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer was involved in a shooting Thursday night.

KCPD received multiple calls reporting the sound of shots shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Grandview Boulevard, according to the MSHP.

At least one caller reported seeing a man with a handgun.

When KCPD officers arrived and encountered the armed man, at least one officer fired a shot before the man was taken into custody.

The man was transported to an area hospital with a minor hand injury. He is in custody and stable, according to the MSHP.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

MSHP will handle the investigation into the shooting.

