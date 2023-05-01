Hiker stumbles upon remains of KCK man missing since Father's Day in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hiker walking in a wooded area in Wyandotte County stumbled upon the remains of a man missing since 2021.

The remains of Justin Siwek were located on April 16, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said Monday in a release.

Siwek, 32, was last seen on Father's Day on June 20, 2021, at the Days Inn in KCK.

Forensic investigators used DNA obtained from Siwek's family to identify the remains.

“While this is certainly a pivotal point in this case, there is still much work to be done to determine what led to his death,” KCKPD Det. Bryan Minich KCKPD said in a statement. “We know that his family has been through a great deal in the nearly two years since Justin went missing, and hope that this discovery brings them a small degree of closure.”

A Facebook page was started in December to help locate Siwek.

