Hill's Pet Nutrition factory brings 80 jobs, $250 million investment to Tonganoxie, Kansas

Company hopes to keep up with growing demand
80 new jobs and a $250 million Hill's Pet Nutrition facility is coming to Tonganoxie, Kansas.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 19:16:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hill's Pet Nutrition facility is bringing 80 new jobs and a $250 million investment to Tonganoxie, Kansas.

In a news release Friday, the company announced plans to build the facility as demand for the dog food grows.

"Hill's Pet Nutrition's decision to invest $250 million in Kansas and bring 80 new jobs to Tonganoxie is further proof that Kansas' Animal Health Corridor can out-compete any region in the world for these industry investments and jobs," Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said. "With our central location, talented workforce and reputation as a global leader in animal health and science, our partnership with Hill's is a no-brainer."

The site was chosen based on its excellent location, access to workers, a welcoming community and proximity to distributors and suppliers.

"This looks like a fantastic smart-growth project for our community," David Frese, mayor of Tonganoxie said. "It checks a bunch of the right boxes. A Kansas company; an environmentally up-to-date facility; a manageable influx of new neighbors; great jobs that pay well; high-tech opportunities for our young people; the possibility of attracting more business to Tonganoxie; and a boon to the city's economy."

The facility will be state-of-the-art and will be built on 80 acres in the Tonganoxie Business Park.

Construction is expected to begin later this year and be completed by 2023.

