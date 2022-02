KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three hip-hop legends from the West Coast are making their way to the Kansas City area for a concert this spring.

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Warren G will perform at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on April 22.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets will be available beginning 10 a.m. March 1.

To purchase tickets, visit the Ticketmaster website and enter the password AZURA.

General public tickets go on sale March 4.