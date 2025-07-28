'His smile says it all': Fallen Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy's former teammate shares memories

OLATHE, Kan. — The Kansas City community knows Elijah Ming as a Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy dressed in a blue law enforcement uniform. But his former teammates know him as Eli, and he wore a different uniform.

Fort Scott Community College Elijah Ming

Ming, 34, was killed in the line of duty on Saturday while conducting a civil standby in Kansas City, Kansas.

The deputy played baseball throughout his life, according to his former teammate Miguel Barron.

"He was somebody I looked up to; he was one of the guys that had more experience," Barron said.

Fallen Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy's former teammate shares memories

Ming played college ball at Fort Scott Community College and Wayne State. He later played in a local Mexican-American competitive baseball league, where he and Barron met and played together for about four years.

Courtesy Wayne State University Athletics Photo of Elijah Ming taken while he played on the Wayne State University baseball team.

"He was a starting pitcher; he was an ace," Barron said.

A little over a decade ago, Barron and Ming celebrated their first championship win at Olathe Two Trails Park.

"It was one of the times where he actually came in and saved the day," Barron said. "He came in and pitched after me. He cleaned out the house like he had to do, like always."

Jason Gould/KSHB Miguel Barron

Barron said Ming's former teammates were shocked to hear of his passing.

"Heartbroken because it's, when you play baseball with somebody, it's a brotherhood," Barron said.

Miguel Barron The Camargo team after winning the championship. (Ming third from top right, Barron second from bottom left)

Barron said Ming always had advice on and off the field, and those words are going to stay with him for a long time.

"Be competitive, keep your head up, smile, always smile," Barron said about Ming's advice.

Everyone knew Ming for his smile, Barron said.

"His smile says it all," Barron said. "He was competitive on the field, and off the field, he was a gentle giant."

