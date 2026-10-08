Central Avenue celebrates community, culture, growth during Hispanic Heritage Month

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Along Central Avenue in Wyandotte County, community is more than a word — it’s the foundation of the corridor.

For the Central Avenue Betterment Association (CABA), that means investing in local businesses, supporting residents and creating opportunities to bring people together.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, leaders say the culture and history found along Central Avenue are worth celebrating every day.

HHM: Central Avenue Betterment Association

For Edgar Galicia, his connection to the avenue started with volunteering.

“I started networking, and I would say community found me,” Galicia said.

Today, Galicia leads CABA, an organization focused on supporting growth along Central Avenue.

“CABA is dedicated to bringing the quality of life in our community — improving and promoting growth and upper mobility,” said Galicia, CABA executive director.

La'Nita Brooks CABA

That work includes investment, mentorship, economic development and community events.

During Galicia’s 12 years with the organization, he says CABA has experienced significant growth.

“We went from a $25,000 annual budget to close to $400,000 plus,” Galicia said.

That growth has helped CABA expand its programming and the number of events it brings to the community.

Wyandotte County has a deep Mexican-American history, and Central Avenue is a reflection of that culture.

La'Nita Brooks Central Avenue celebrates community, culture and growth during Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to recognize the identity that shaped the community, but Galicia says that celebration happens year-round.

“The inner energy, the inner strength of community,” Galicia said. “The community that says I’m not going to die. I’m going to rebuild from my ashes and keep on moving forward.”

That resilience is at the heart of what Central Avenue represents.

“Creating identity, creating delivery, bringing wealth to the people that is in it and keeping it safe for everybody. I think that’s Central Ave.,” Galicia said.

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