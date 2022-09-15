Fiesta Hispana ready to showcase KC Hispanic culture

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Hispanic Heritage Month is kicking off with Fiesta Hispana, one of the largest hispanic events in the midwest.

The days-long event draws in thousands of people from all over the country annually, but more importantly, it showcases Latin talents with KC roots, like Selekto Show.

“Music for the hispanic culture is big time, you hear it everywhere nowadays," Selekto band member, Miguel Torres, said.

Selekto has been bringing latin music to KC for the past five years. The group's playing style varies from cumbia to salsa to bachata thanks to their diverse members who represent different Latin regions.

“We have Mexico, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, even the United States," Torres said.

The seven-person band will be the opening act for this year’s Fiesta Hispana and as a twist, they be playing along Torres' 12-year-old nephew, Jesus Oseguera.

Oserguera plays 'El Güiro' for the band and is working on mastering the guitar.

“I love music, I just enjoy playing music and sharing it with everyone else," he said.

Sharing in on the excitement will be Rose Marie’s Fiesta Mexicana, a dance group founded in Kansas City, Kansas in 1965. The group is perhaps best known for its folkloric dance, a style originating from Mexico. The dance incorporates intricate costumes that are representative of different Mexican regions and requires long hours of practice to perfect the movement.

For founder Rose Marie Mendez, the style is also nostalgic.

“If you’ve been to Mexico or if you have family that are from a specific region, the dance will have them crying because it reminds them," Mendez said.

Fiesta Hispana starts Friday at 5 p.m. at Barney Allis Plaza. KSHB will be hosting the event and providing live coverage all weekend long.

