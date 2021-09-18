Fiesta Hispana returns to Barney Allis Plaza after COVID-19 canceled celebration last year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After COVID-19 forced the Fiesta Hispana organizers to cancel the celebration in 2020, the party was back at Barney Allis Plaza this year with even more excitement.

Thousands of people attended the fiesta over the weekend of Sept. 10-12.

Vendors sold crafts, handmade goods and food while live music and dance groups performed all day into the night.

Organizers said it was a great way for the community to get together, and to invite those who haven't yet experienced it.

Being able to go forward with the fiesta after last year made it that much more special.

"What goes into this is a lot of heart and love of our culture and our history," said Lucy Muzquiz, volunteer coordinator.

Muzquiz says she hopes fun events like this one, which has been going on for 40 years, will bring appreciation of the contributions Latinos have made in the city.

The Mexican Consulate of Kansas City helped end the weekend with "El Grito," or a yell, signifying Mexico's Independence Day.

This year, the fiesta helped raise money for East High School and JC Harmon High School.