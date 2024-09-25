'Folklore' grant program brings relief to small, latino businesses in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The "Folklore" grant program is back for Hispanic Heritage Month, made possible by Fresco Marketing, Wells Fargo and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The program offers $10,000 to grants to 10 small, local, Latino businesses.

Luis Padilla, founder of Fresco Marketing, who's behind "Folklore," said the event starting as a networking opportunity and turned into something bigger.

"It’s not only financial assistance — it’s more like investing in the heart of the community," Padilla said.

Padilla said over 100 applications came through last year and he's expecting more than that this year.

One of those businesses is Virginia Mercado's construction equipment shop on Central Avenue, Thunderlight Work Boots.

KSHB spoke with Mercado in Spanish and used a translator.

"We started in 2017 after I lost my job," Mercado said. "We started the new project because we saw the need in our community."

Mercado was awarded the money in 2023, and with it she's been able to invest in inventory and marketing.

"What do I see in the future? I envision growth," Mercado said. "Other locations where we can help our customers, because that’s our mission and our vision — that people have security and our well off on their feet when it’s time for them to work."

Applications open on Thursday, Sept. 26. Find more information here.

