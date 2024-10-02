Hispanic entrepreneurship is on the rise in KC, the United States

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers portions of eastern Jackson County, including areas like Blue Springs and Independence. If you have a story idea to share, send an email to Claire at claire.bradshaw@kshb.com.

In 2021, KSHB 41 News reported that a popular Mexican restaurant, Palomino’s, would close in Northeast Kansas City. The family business, built on tradition, would be taking a step in a new direction under Veronica Chavez: salsas and tamales.

Chavez has been working out of the Ennovation Center in Independence, building her new brand, Palomino’s Salsas and Tamales. Her small business is still built on the same ideals her abuela and father started with.

“A big important thing to our Palomino’s brand is authenticity and tradition. It's just a way of honoring our family traditions and the authenticity that it has, and just carrying on those recipes that have been handed down for generations,” said Chavez.

That tradition has won Chavez salsa awards. She boasts they are now in multiple stores, producing around 250 bottles of salsa a week out of the Ennovation Center kitchens.

“The goal is to scale this business. Definitely get more stores, become a regionally known brand, and then go nationwide within five years. So definitely, I see us growing and having our own place eventually,” said Chavez.

Chavez and other Hispanic entrepreneurs make up 14.5% of all American business owners, according to datafrom the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy. Their data reports that the number is up from recent years. That is a trend Danielle DuPree, the Ennovation Center’s executive director, said she sees here at home.

Businesses like Palomino’s Salsas and Tamales have affordable access to industrial kitchens and equipment at the Ennovation Center. They also get support on the backside, from initial business planning to marketing, and financial advising and then eventually moving out and on.

“I truly believe in my heart that the most powerful way that we can change the world for the better is to really focus on the small business center. You know, empower them when you purchase from one of my startups here at the innovation center, you are helping a family thrive,” said DuPree.

Chavez’s family closed one door so she could open another. She said she is now showing her children the quality of hard work and determination.