Hispanic leader promotes diversity within Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring network

KANSAS CITY, Mo — This Hispanic heritage month, KSHB 41 News is recognizing those who uplift the Hispanic community in the Kansas City area.

Anna Bazan-Munguia has worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters for nearly a decade and says her Hispanic roots are helping her pave the way for younger Latinos.

“I just know I have a calling and I have a purpose to serve and to help others,” Bazan-Munguia said. “Being Latino and knowing that I can relate to our culture and speaking Spanish with them has been really wonderful to be able to do that in this role.”

What started as a passion is now her career, as director of community outreach, her colleagues say her position is shaping the way for future leaders.

“We want our bigs and littles to be able to see themselves in our staff and in our volunteers so that they know it's possible and that they are welcomed and included in all areas of our organization,” said Krisy Hutchison, chief market officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

During her free time, Bazan-Munguia and her husband serve as a big couple within the organization, satisfying her personal goal of continuing to expand her reach.

“I just want them to know that they have a community that is there for them,” Bazan-Mungia said. “Starting with me as their Big Sister."

As for what’s next, Mungia says, her hope is to continue serving within the organization and promote diversity.

Nationwide, Big Brothers Big Sisters has had more than two million children served over the past 10 years.