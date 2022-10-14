Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHispanic Heritage Month

Actions

KC Hispanic News provides voice for Latino community in Kansas City area

Joe Arce
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 Staff
Joe Arce is the publisher and founder of the KC Hispanic News, which provides a voice for the Hispanic community in the Kansas City area.
Joe Arce
Posted at 2:41 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 15:41:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Joe Arce, publisher at KC Hispanic News, has dedicated his life to make sure the Hispanic community in Kansas city doesn't live in a news desert.

Arce started the publication 26-years-ago after seeing a lack of news for Spanish speakers in Kansas City.

"So often, when you pick up a publication, it doesn't necessarily talking about your neighborhood, it's not talking about what's happening in your community," he said. "And also, the fact that it's not talking to you in your language, and it's not sharing the culture and rich heritage of the Hispanic community in Kansas City. So I felt the need to do that, for our readers."

Arce brings over 50-years experience in journalism to his publication. At one point, he worked in television as a reporter.

KC Hispanic News can be accessed via its website. Stories are available in both English and Spanish.

A print version comes out every Thursday, which can be found at various local stores and restaurant.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock