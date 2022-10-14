KC Hispanic News provides voice for Latino community in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joe Arce, publisher at KC Hispanic News, has dedicated his life to make sure the Hispanic community in Kansas city doesn't live in a news desert.

Arce started the publication 26-years-ago after seeing a lack of news for Spanish speakers in Kansas City.

"So often, when you pick up a publication, it doesn't necessarily talking about your neighborhood, it's not talking about what's happening in your community," he said. "And also, the fact that it's not talking to you in your language, and it's not sharing the culture and rich heritage of the Hispanic community in Kansas City. So I felt the need to do that, for our readers."

Arce brings over 50-years experience in journalism to his publication. At one point, he worked in television as a reporter.

KC Hispanic News can be accessed via its website . Stories are available in both English and Spanish.

A print version comes out every Thursday, which can be found at various local stores and restaurant.

