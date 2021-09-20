KCK Artwalk celebrates Latino artists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — El Centro, Inc. and the Latino Arts Festival Mini Pop-Up partnered with the KCK Artwalk on Friday.

The event was made up of artists, makers and vendors and helped kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

Art created by all Latino artists was featured along with live music, food trucks and more.

Some of the art was even inspired by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, including a sugar skull t-shirt design created in his likeness.

Multiple locations throughout downtown Kansas City, Kansas, were transformed into galleries and stages, according to the KCK Artwalk Facebook event page.

Some of the stops included: EPIC Arts Studio, Kinship Cafe, The PAL Garden and Chicago’s.

