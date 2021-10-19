Watch
KSHB 41 News thanks UMKC for translation efforts during Hispanic Heritage Month

KSHB 41 News would like to thank translators from the University of Missouri-Kansas City for their help with our Hispanic Heritage Month coverage.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 18:00:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News is taking the time to thank three people from the University of Missouri - Kansas City, for their help in translating stories during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Dr. Alberto Villamandos, Gracey Saavedra and Janelle Moreno worked from before the month even started to translate nine of our stories from English into Spanish.

Throughout the month, Villamandos oversaw the efforts and guided Saavedra and Moreno through the process.

Translating some our stories into Spanish was a first time thing for KSHB 41 News this year, we couldn't have done it without the help from UMKC.

