Quinceañera market in Kansas City continues to thrive despite inflation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A quinceañera is a Hispanic tradition that celebrates the transition from childhood to young adulthood among girls when they turn 15.

Despite inflation, the Kansas City quinceañera market continues to thrive. But still, these celebrations are becoming more expensive.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day a long time ago," said Viridiana Hernandez.

Viridiana recently celebrated her quinceañera at Loretto Events.

Her family hosted more than 100 guests, close family and friends, who cheered Viridiana on as she received her last toy and first pair of heels. Guests were also treated to a surprise dance — all traditions showcasing the transition.

The party cost the Hernandez family thousands of dollars, but according to Viridiana, the memories she made during her big day are priceless.

"When it’s time for your day, just have fun and enjoy it because it only lasts one day," she said.

While each family’s budget varies, "Quinceañera.com" reports the below numbers are a rough estimate of what families are willing to spend.



Venue: $1,500

Cake: $800 for 100 guests

Dress: $1,000

Catering: $50 per plate

Entertainment: $150 to $1,000

Decorations: $1,800 for 100 guests

Invitations: $250 for 100 invites

Photography and video: $150 to $300 per hour

Church: $300

"For a Latina girl here in the United States, when they turn 15, they start to say, 'I am Latina.' This is our culture, and these are our traditions," said Jacqueline Camargo, owner of Quinceañera Magazine KC.

To offset costs, Camargo said some families rely on godparents or extended family to help pay for the venue and dress.

Camargo's magazine features quinceañeras on every budget, with some families spending upwards of $40,000, showcasing the impact of Latin consumers.

“It’s a good way to start to engage brands, services and products with Latin consumers," Camargo said.

