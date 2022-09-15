Ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hispanic Heritage Month has officially kicked off, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the Kansas City area.

Each year, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of Latin American countries from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

KSHB 41 News has compiled a list of events happening in both Kansas and Missouri.

Fiesta Hispana

The Fiesta Hispana in Kansas City, Missouri, is an event where people have the chance to try a variety of foods, shop at vendors and enjoy musical and other performances.

Details:



Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18

Barney Allis Plaza, located at Wyandotte Street and West 12th Street in downtown KCMO

For full details, visit Fiesta Hispana's website

Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Blendwell Cafe

Blendwell Community Cafe is hosting a celebration to celebrate the month.

Details:



Saturday, Sept. 17 from 3-4 p.m.

10725 U.S. 24 Highway, Independence, Missouri

For more details visit this link

Know Your Neighbor from Mexico

Celebrating diversity, this event is hosted by the Olathe Human Relations Commission in collaboration with the Olathe Police Department, Olathe Public Library, Olathe Public Schools, Consulate of Mexico in Kansas City, Revolución Educativa and El Centro, Inc.

Details:



Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 6-8 p.m.

Olathe Public Library Indian Creek, 16100 W. 135th St.

To learn more, click here

2022 Latino Arts Festival

The Latino Arts Festival is another event where vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their products.

Details:



Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 6 p.m.

Johnson County Community College, located at 12345 College Blvd in Overland Park

For full details, visit this link

Johnson County Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

The Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center is hosting a celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Details:



Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6-8 p.m.

Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, located at 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park

For full details, visit the center's website

Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Art for Kids!

Each Thursday during Hispanic Heritage Month, the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Library will host an educational event.

Details:



Everyday Thursday from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 at 625 Minnesota Ave. in KCK

Events held in the Craft Room in the main library

For more details, visit the library's website

Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month at KU Medical Center

Multiple events from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 celebrate the month through education and discussion.

Details:



Biographical spotlights, all month long

Clinical culture and diversity series, Sept. 20 from noon-1 p.m.

Cultural celebration, Sept. 29 from 4-6 p.m.

Hispanic & Latinx education, service and research day, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, click here

Kansas City, Missouri, Public Library

Throughout the month, the library features a collection of book recommendations, films and other resources that "explore a rich array of the experiences and perspectives of Latino Americans."

Details



Resources can be viewed on the library's website

This list may be updated. If you would like to share an event with us, let us know at desk@kshb.com

