'We Are Latinos' documentary series showcases Latino leaders in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City native Victor Antillanca had a vision of creating portraits of the Latino community.

KSHB 41 News staff Victor Antillanca

He wasn't sure what it would look like — he let the art dictate the medium.

That's how "We Are Latinos" was born.

It's a documentary film series highlighting change makers in Kansas City's Latino community.

Kansas City PBS We Are Latinos

Part three debuts Thursday night at the Boulevard Drive-in Theatre.

The event, hosted by PBS, will feature food trucks, low-riders, and a screening of the film.

"We have to tell our stories," Antillanca said. "The best way to tell our stories is to do it ourselves."

This installment highlights three trailblazers: author and poet José Faus, comic book artist Baldemar Rivas, and the first female president of the KC Estilo low-rider club, Monica Peña.

"The most fun is having the participants meet for the first time," Antillanca said. "Because a lot of them know each other from before, but a lot of them don't. And when you put these pillars, these people who are doing a lot of important things in the community, but they haven't met each other, but now you make that connection, that's what 'We Are Latinos' is for me — that connection that they make."

While the film is highlighting these three people, Antillanca says many people in the Latino community and beyond will be able to connect to their stories.

Kansas City PBS We Are Latinos documentary

"We're all different but we all have these human traits that are the same, no matter who you are or where you're from," he said.

In a way, Antillanca is telling his own story: as an immigrant, as an artist, as a human.

"For the Latino community to stand up and say, 'This is who I truly am, and this is what I do,' I feel blessed to be one who can help open that door for them," he said. "Truly, I'm just telling their story, but it happens to be my story at the same time because I have a little bit of their story."

To register for the premiere event, or to watch the first two installments of the series, visit the "We Are Latinos" page on the Kansas City PBS website.