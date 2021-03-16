Menu

Historic 18th, Vine building collapses Monday

Nick Starling/KSHB
18th and Vine Historic District sign
Posted at 12:34 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 13:34:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A historic building in the 18th and Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed on Monday.

Councilwoman Melissa Robinson made the announcement on Twitter.

According to the City Planning and Development department, the building, located at 1511 East 18th St., was built around 1900.

During its tenure on the block, it served as the White Star Market, the Monarch Baseball Club offices, and, most recently, the House of Hits.

The building was on the National Register of Historic Places and the Kansas City Register of Historic Places.

City officials said the building is being transferred to a private developer and contractors are determining the next steps.

