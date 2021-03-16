Historic 18th, Vine building collapses Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A historic building in the 18th and Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed on Monday.

Councilwoman Melissa Robinson made the announcement on Twitter.

Sad day today at 18th and Vine. The historical House of Hits building collapsed. City staff responded quickly to help secure the area. It is my hope that we will pass phase II of funds needed to address blighted buildings owned by the City. pic.twitter.com/CpKKI7iVpe — Melissa Robinson (@Robinson4kc) March 15, 2021

According to the City Planning and Development department, the building, located at 1511 East 18th St., was built around 1900.

During its tenure on the block, it served as the White Star Market, the Monarch Baseball Club offices, and, most recently, the House of Hits.

The building was on the National Register of Historic Places and the Kansas City Register of Historic Places.

City officials said the building is being transferred to a private developer and contractors are determining the next steps.