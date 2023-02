KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early Friday morning, a historic home near the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art caught fire.

Emergency crews were called just after 3:30 a.m. to 4545 Kenwood Avenue.

Smoke and fire were reported from the roof of the large multi-story home.

Firefighters backed out of the home and began to fight the flames with an aerial truck.

A fire chief on scene says a family of three was able to escape without injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.