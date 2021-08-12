Historic Northeast staple Boulevard Bakery closes this weekend for owners' retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A beloved sweet treats shop in the Historic Northeast is closing after nearly 30 years in business on Independence Avenue.

The owners of Boulevard Bakery, Mary Clark and Loretta Peeler, are closing up shop for retirement.

Veronica Scott was school friends with Clark and Peeler and has worked with them at the bakery for the last three decades.

While she's also looking forward to retirement, she said everyone at the shop is going to miss their regular customers.

"Your regulars are what keep you going. I mean we get a lot of big orders from companies, but we have people that come in, some every day that we're open," Scott said. "They keep you going. We know their lives, and they know our lives."

On Thursday, those regulars paid tribute to the store in a celebration out front.

Tim Hellhake/KSHB 41 News Boulevard Bakery, a staple on Independence Avenue, is closing after nearly 30 years in business.

"Thank you for all the amazing rolls over the years. I've eaten my share for sure! Enjoy your time ahead," one customer wrote on a giant retirement card.

"How will I get my morning sugar rush? Thank you for your years in the northeast. Enjoy retirement," another well-wished.

The bakery's last day open will be Saturday.

Northeast News publisher Michael Bushnell told KSHB 41 News "it's a bittersweet" loss for not just the Northeast, but the Kansas City area as a whole.

"It's serviced not only the Historic Northeast community, but people come from as far away as Olathe and south Overland Park and Lee's Summit just to get pastries, cookies and cakes here," Bushnell said.

He's sad to see the small, locally-owned business go but can look back on the good times with fondness.

"This really does leave a big hole in the community along Independence Avenue, and I can't really blame it on them," Bushnell said. "It's retirement time. When that time comes, you take that opportunity."

Scott has a simple message to all the customers who've enjoyed the bakery's cookies, donuts, cakes, sweet rolls and countless other desserts.

"Thank you to all our customers. We appreciate them," Scott said.

She added people have said they're sorry to see the bakery go, slyly asking for recipes or a cookie cutter here and there.

Scott said owners Clark and Peeler plan to sell the store's assets in a bulk auction.

