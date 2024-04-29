Historic Westport High School transformed into apartments in 16-Acre redevelopment project

KANSAS CITY, Mo — It's been 14 years since the historic Westport High School closed its doors to students, but the old school has reopened its doors once again.

Built in 1908, students once walked the halls of Westport High School, but today the old senior high is the site of an 138 unit-apartment building.

“This is one of 30 some old schools that were shuttered and put out for re-purposing by the school district in the mid to late 2000s," said Chip Walsh one of the developers of the Park 39 project.

The redevelopment project, spanning 16-acres, marks a significant chapter in the history of Westport, breathing new life into a cherished landmark.

“This has been an important part of the community for decades. It had been closed, so it had become blighted," said Walsh. "Over the course of 10 years we would expect to do multiple phases and make an investment in this area.”

The original school halls are now the sight of bedrooms, while the old auditorium has been converted into an amenity where residents can gather.

“We don't wanna lose our connection to the past and the history, and that it was a school, it was something different. It had its former life before this rebirth," said Andrew Brain, co-developer of the Park 39 project.

The redevelopment project goes beyond the walls of the former high school. The goal of the 16-acre site is to revitalize the area, while filling the gap with the need for more housing.

“We believe that there is a supply need. We believe that properties like this can be re-purposed for a use and sort of help meet that need," said Brain.

While prices for apartment rentals in Kansas City have increased over the past few years, a one-bedroom at Park 39 starts at $885 for 300-500 square feet.

"We've tried to address, what we call market affordable," said Brain. "Something that's affordable for the everyday person, something that's affordable for the students in the area."

Park 39 Apartments is the beginning of multiple phases in the area. Leasingfor units have already started.

