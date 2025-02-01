Historic Wichita flower shop helps start memorial for victims killed in American Eagle Flight 5342

WICHITA, Kan. — In the days after the tragic American Eagle Flight 5342 and U.S. Army Black Hawk collision, the Wichita community has stepped up to support those impacted by the crash.

Flight 5342 had left from the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport when the crash occurred near Washington, D.C.

Now there's a growing memorial at the airport, and KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute spoke with the historic flower shop helping it grow.

Tillie's Flower Shop has been family owned and operated in Wichita for 149 years.

Ken Denton, the owner of Tillie's, said once he heard the news, he knew the flower shop had to help.

"When we saw that a flight from Wichita of all things right here at home was involved in that, it just, it was like a slap in the face," Denton said. "And we thought, 'Well, of course we prayed for the people,' and then after that we feel like we have to do something."

KSHB 41 News staff Ken Denton, the owner of Tillie's Flower Shop.

So, his family and employees decided the best place to start was by sending flowers.

Since sending an initial bouquet, the memorial has grown, and Denton hopes it continues to.

"My hope is that the community can show the people involved in this that we care and I hope that we have they have to open up three or four more tables," he said.

KSHB 41 News staff Memorial at Tillie's Flower Shop

