History made at Fort Leavenworth as 1st Black general takes command at base

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday marked a historic day at the Fort Leavenworth military base during a change of command.

During a ceremony, Lt. Gen Milford H. Beagle was sworn in as the first Black person to lead the base as a commanding general.

Fort Leavenworth was home to the Buffalo Soldiers , one of the first six all-Black military regiments created in 1866 after Congress passed the Army Reorganization Act.

Beagle, who earned his commission from the ROTC program from South Carolina State University, comes to Leavenworth from Fort Drum, New York.

Beagle also has some local ties too as he attended Kansas State University where he received a master's of science degree in adult education.

There, Beagle was a commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division.

Beagle's long-time military career includes serving in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. He's also held positions from platoon to brigade level and as an advisor in NATO missions.

Beagle also has previously served as the commanding general of the United States Army Training Center at Fort Jackson and as deputy commanding general for support of the 10th Mountain Division and commander of the 193rd Infantry Brigade.

