History made: Inaugural 18th & Vine Arts Festival celebrates Black artists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — History is unfolding in Kansas City this weekend as the community attends the first-ever 18th & Vine Arts Festival.

"We wanted to make sure we did it right for the first year,” said Quez Beasley, who planned the festival.

Another historical marker for 18th & Vine, known for jazz and blues, is a new dedicated space for artists.

Beasley led the charge.

"You'll see artists on both sides,” Beasley said.

Fifty art vendors filled the block, with live music — spanning from gospel to R&B — stretching down The Paseo from 17th Street to Truman Road.

"I think it's a beautiful thing, it brings unity to the area,” said Derrick Jackson, who lives in KCMO.

The festival hopes to amplify work from Black artists.

Beasley says the goal is to guarantee vendors have a profitable weekend.

"Some of these Black artists may never get a chance to go to festivals,” Beasley said. “One thing we did was we waived the fees for all of the vendors. Usually, it's a couple hundred dollars. So that's why we are charging customers at the door (an entrance fee). We waived all their vendor fees because we wanted to make sure they made money today."

Artist Mari Randle says it's about the intention of coming together.

"Waiving that fee really opened doors for people that thought they were exempt because of financial situations,” said Randle. “Because, you know, your art will open doors for you period."

The festival celebrates the contributions Black artists have made not only in Kansas City, but across the world.

"There's so many festivals in KC, they are each doing a great job, but what happened was, I wasn’t seeing people like me,” Beasley said. “It's okay though, it's my job to teach, it's my job to let them know they have a safe space to be in."

The festival continues until 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The cost is $15 at the entrance.

