KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight on K-7 and Hollingsworth Road.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department says about 1:44 a.m. officers were called to the area on someone lying on the shoulder.

When officers arrived they discovered an adult male with vehicle debris near him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.