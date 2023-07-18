Hit television show 'Cops' to follow Independence Police Department for 8 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews from the hit television show "Cops" will search for the "bad boys" of Independence, Missouri, over the next two months.

Filming for the show began last week in Independence and is expected to take eight weeks, according to Jack Taylor, a spokesperson for the Independence Police Department.

But this is not the first time the show has followed the department. Last time, Taylor said crews filmed enough content for a whole season in just two weeks.

A spokesperson for Langley Productions, which produces the show, said Independence was chosen after researching the city and talking with Independence Chief of Police Adam Dustman.

The episodes filmed in Independence are expected to air next year, per the production spokesperson.

