KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Holden man was killed in a single vehicle rollover in Lafayette County early Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Rayne Shields, 23 was traveling northbound on Route M at Mount Tabor Road shortly before 6:00 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The Ford F250 skidded sideways and overturned ejecting Shields.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Shields was pronounced dead at the scene.