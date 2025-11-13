KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

As the holiday season approaches, millions of Americans are preparing to take to the skies — and if you haven't booked your travels yet, experts say expect higher prices.

Holiday airfare soars as Thanksgiving nears — what you can still do to save

At Kansas City International Airport, travelers are already bracing for a busy Thanksgiving season. Some, like Jane Rutherford, say the key to saving money and avoiding stress is simple — plan early.

“We start thinking about it six months out, depending on whether we’re going to be traveling during the holidays or not,” said Rutherford.

But not everyone can plan that far ahead. Latrice Johnson says she typically books about two weeks in advance — and relies on a few simple tricks to stretch her travel dollars.

“Two weeks to a month," said Johnson. "I typically go straight to the airline that I want to fly. I also price check with Priceline and Expedia."

If you’re just now trying to book a Thanksgiving trip, be prepared for sticker shock. Travel experts say round-trip fares could run $600 to $700, depending on your destination.

Still, Kathy Sudeikis, a local travel expert, says there are ways to save — if you’re flexible.

“There are ways to get around that, like traveling on Thanksgiving morning. All you do is miss peeling potatoes at mom’s house,” said Sudeikis.

She also recommends flying on less popular days.

“For a long time, it has been more reasonable to fly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays than on Fridays and Sundays,” said Sudeikis.

And if you’re struggling to find a good fare, consider booking two one-way tickets instead of a roundtrip.

“Maybe a connection will have a more reasonable fare,” Sudeikis added.

At KCI, airport staff are also preparing for the rush. Justin Meyer, Deputy Director with the Kansas City Aviation Department, said the best thing travelers can do is give themselves extra time.

“Biggest recommendation is simply plan ahead and give yourself time. No one wants to be in a rush or in a panic trying to deal with surprises,” Meyer said.

Meyer said KCI the past few months has been slow in numbers for the airport compared to last year, but they're expecting a higher volume this holiday season.

"The Sunday after Thanksgiving last year was our busiest travel day of 2024 we expect perhaps the same to happen in 2025." said Meyer.

Above all, travel experts say the best item to pack this holiday season isn’t in your suitcase — it’s your mindset.

“Packing patience,” said Sudeikis. “We’ve been saying that for years now, but it’s the absolute truth. You just have to go with the flow. It’s all part of the experience.”

And if you’re already thinking about Christmas travel, Sudeikis recommends setting up fare alerts now to catch the best deals as soon as they drop.

—