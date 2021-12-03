Holiday events around the Kansas City metro on Dec. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season is in full swing, and that means there are plenty of holiday festivities happening around the Kansas City metro.

From tree lightings to hot cocoa and visits from Santa, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Here are the events happening on Friday, Dec. 3.

Cable Dahmer Arena's Holiday Event

Where: 19100 E Valley View Pkwy, Independence, MO 64055

When: 2:30-5 p.m.

What: $5 skate passes, family photos in front of the holiday tree, local vendor and craft fair, tree lighting

Independence Living Windows Display

Where: Independence Square, 108 South Liberty Street, Independence, MO 64050

When: 6-9 p.m.

What: live performances in the windows around the square

6-8 p.m. — streets closed for walk-through visitors

8-9 p.m. — streets open for drive-thru visitors

KCK Tree and Steeple Lighting

Where: KCK Municipal Building, 701 N. 7th Street, Kansas City, KS 66101

When: 5-7 p.m.

What:

5-6:30 p.m. — Holiday drive-thru at city hall, with goodie bags for the first 1,000 children

6:45 p.m. — tree lighting

7 p.m. — steeple lightings at various churches

Merriam Christmas in the Courtyard

Where: Merriam Municipal Plaza, 6304 E. Frontage Road, Merriam, KS 66203

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

What: live music, free hot cocoa, holiday light display, visit from Santa and his reindeer, showing of "Charlie Brown's Christmas" at the community center

Parkville's Christmas on the River

Where: Downtown Parkville

When: 6-10 p.m.

What: live entertainment, hayrides, carolers, bounce house, photos with Santa, holiday fireworks show at 8:45 p.m.

Raymore Tree Lighting and Christmas Tree Trail

Where: T.B. Hanna Station, 214 S. Washington St., Raymore, MO 64083

When: 6-8 p.m.

What: tree lighting at 6 p.m., visit from Santa, free hot chocolate, free ice skating, trail of Christmas trees at nearby businesses and organizations

Raytown Tree Lighting

Where: Pocket Park, 9921 E 63rd Street, Raytown

When: 6-8 p.m.

What: live music, cookies and cider, hayrides, visit from Santa.

