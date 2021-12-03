Holiday events around the Kansas City metro on Dec. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season is in full swing, and that means there are plenty of holiday festivities happening around the Kansas City metro.
From tree lightings to hot cocoa and visits from Santa, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Here are the events happening on Friday, Dec. 3.
Cable Dahmer Arena's Holiday Event
Where: 19100 E Valley View Pkwy, Independence, MO 64055
When: 2:30-5 p.m.
What: $5 skate passes, family photos in front of the holiday tree, local vendor and craft fair, tree lighting
More info here
Independence Living Windows Display
Where: Independence Square, 108 South Liberty Street, Independence, MO 64050
When: 6-9 p.m.
What: live performances in the windows around the square
6-8 p.m. — streets closed for walk-through visitors
8-9 p.m. — streets open for drive-thru visitors
More info here
KCK Tree and Steeple Lighting
Where: KCK Municipal Building, 701 N. 7th Street, Kansas City, KS 66101
When: 5-7 p.m.
What:
5-6:30 p.m. — Holiday drive-thru at city hall, with goodie bags for the first 1,000 children
6:45 p.m. — tree lighting
7 p.m. — steeple lightings at various churches
More info here
Merriam Christmas in the Courtyard
Where: Merriam Municipal Plaza, 6304 E. Frontage Road, Merriam, KS 66203
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
What: live music, free hot cocoa, holiday light display, visit from Santa and his reindeer, showing of "Charlie Brown's Christmas" at the community center
More info here
Parkville's Christmas on the River
Where: Downtown Parkville
When: 6-10 p.m.
What: live entertainment, hayrides, carolers, bounce house, photos with Santa, holiday fireworks show at 8:45 p.m.
More info here
Raymore Tree Lighting and Christmas Tree Trail
Where: T.B. Hanna Station, 214 S. Washington St., Raymore, MO 64083
When: 6-8 p.m.
What: tree lighting at 6 p.m., visit from Santa, free hot chocolate, free ice skating, trail of Christmas trees at nearby businesses and organizations
More info here
Raytown Tree Lighting
Where: Pocket Park, 9921 E 63rd Street, Raytown
When: 6-8 p.m.
What: live music, cookies and cider, hayrides, visit from Santa.
More info here