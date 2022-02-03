Hollywood Casino offering bonuses for dealers who complete training

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — New dealers at Hollywood Casino’s Kansas City, Kansas, location can now earn a $1,000 bonus upon graduating their training and receiving their state gaming license.

The casino is hosting an open house for job seekers Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. The first 50 people qualified to apply for openings receive a $25 gift card. It will also host a job fair Feb. 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. and is hosting walk-in interviews from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday every week.

“It’s just about your personality,” Jennifer Spencer, the vice president of human resources at the casino, explained. “Do you like to be around people? Are you engaging? Do you like to interact with others? We’ll teach you how to deal so you can be an exceptional dealer.”

The casino will offer two dealer courses this month.

One begins Feb. 10, the other on Feb. 24. Each session accommodates 20 people. The courses require 40 hours of training over two weeks with sessions from 1 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Upon completing the course, graduates will receive their Kansas gaming license and earn their $1,000 bonus.

“Dealers have the opportunity to earn as much as their personality and skill set allow them to. On average, including tips, they can earn over $21 an hour,” Spencer said. “It’s a great opportunity for people to get a side job or even a full time career opportunity.”

Even as a part time employee, new hires are eligible for benefits like paid time off, free use of an on-site gym and employer contributions to a 401(k), Spencer said. Full time employees qualify for medical, dental, and vision insurance.