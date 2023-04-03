Holt firefighter injured in house fire in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Holt Fire Protection District firefighter was injured while working to extinguish a house fire near the corner of C and CC highways in rural Clay County Monday afternoon.

The front wall of the burning structure fell on top of the firefighter as he was operating the fire extinguishing hose.

Deputies helped getting the injured firefighter out from under the wall. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, he was alert and talking at the scene.

The injured firefighter was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The homeowner returned to find a metal building attached to his residence on fire. There were six vehicles inside the metal building.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the metal building.

No one was inside the residence or the metal building at the time of the fire. A cause has not yet been determined.

—