Holthus Huddle: Can Chiefs Beat 'Week 7' Broncos?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week's Holthus Huddle, KSHB 41 Anchor Lindsay Shively asks Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus if the 'Week 7' Denver Broncos will be a tougher team to beat than the 'Week 1' Broncos.

The Chiefs already beat the division rivals in September.

The Chiefs still sit on top of the AFC West but the Broncos are hot on their heels.

Coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Holthus also talks about the margin of error and what Chiefs fans should take away from the team's first loss of the season.