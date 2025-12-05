KANSAS CITY, MO — Do or die. That's the basic theme of the remainder of the 2025 season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Holthus Huddle--Can the Chiefs stand their ground against Houston?

In past seasons, the Chiefs would enter December with multi-game leads in the AFC West, and deciding which weeks they might be able to rest starters for the eventual playoff run.

That's not the case this season. The Chiefs are operating as if they must win all of their remaining games to qualify for the playoffs.

In this week's Holthus Huddle, Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus tells KSBH 41 anchor Taylor Hemness about the challenge they face when the Houston Texans visit Kansas City on Sunday night.