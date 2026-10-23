Holthus Huddle: Chiefs take on Seahawks with Kenneth Walker III in a Chiefs jersey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week's Holthus Huddle, I talked to Mitch Holthus about a big game coming up Sunday, the 5-0 Chiefs take on the Seattle Seahawks!

While the Chiefs head to the home of the reigning Super Bowl champs, they're bringing the reigning Super Bowl MVP with them.

It will be a bit of a homecoming for Kenneth Walker III who came to the Chiefs this season from the Seahawks.

Already, this season he has made major plays. What do we expect to see with Walker playing on his former home turf?

I also asked Mitch what we can learn from the win against the Chargers. While the Chiefs remain undefeated and the Chargers stay winless, that game wasn't necessarily a blowout by the Chiefs.