KANSAS CITY, MO — Season saved? Maybe.

Holthus Huddle--Massive Thanksgiving match between two teams coming off massive wins

The Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime on Sunday. But they have almost no time to celebrate, before flying to Dallas for a big game against the Cowboys.

In this week's Holthus Huddle, Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus tells KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness that fans are basically looking at a series of one-game seasons for the rest of the year.

The Chiefs, Holthus says, almost have to operate as if they must win out to make the playoffs possible.

The Thanksgiving Day game also marks just the second time Patrick Mahomes has faced the Cowboys, but the first in the stadium just two hours away from his home town of Whitehouse, Texas.