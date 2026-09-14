Holthus Huddle Week 1: Gauging expectations for Mahomes, new Chiefs additions

KANSAS CITY, MO — We've gotten spoiled, and we know it.

Holthus Huddle Week One: Gauging expectations for Mahomes, new Chiefs additions

Chiefs fans have been treated to one of the greatest runs in NFL history, with three Super Bowl victories in the Reid-Mahomes era, and more home playoff games than fans of many other NFL teams have seen in their lifetimes.

But the 2025 season didn't go that way, and ended with a devastating knee injury to Kansas City's future Hall of Fame quarterback.

What can fans expect when he steps on the field just nine months after that injury? What about the other new additions, like reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III?

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus joins KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness to talk it over, in the first "Holthus Huddle" of the 2026 season.