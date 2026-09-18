KANSAS CITY, MO — Chiefs Kingdom is still walking a little taller entering Week Two of the 2026 NFL Season, after the team dismantled the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Holthus Huddle Week 2: Talking Kenneth Walker III, and previewing matchup with "desperate" Colts

The Chiefs now gear up for a second consecutive prime time game at Arrowhead Stadium, as the Indianapolis Colts come to town.

In this week's "Holthus Huddle," Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus chats with KSHB 41 Anchor Taylor Hemness about what fans saw from Kenneth Walker III and Patrick Mahomes in Week One, and what it means for a desperate team to come to town.